Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.70

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and traded as high as $70.00. Tc Pipelines shares last traded at $69.84, with a volume of 470,800 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.42.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 4.0700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.63%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile (TSE:TRP)

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

