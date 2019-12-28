Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.25

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.41. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 7,680 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other news, insider Lidgren Lars 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.
About Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC)
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.
