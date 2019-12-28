Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.25

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.41. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 7,680 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, insider Lidgren Lars 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Optical Cable worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

