ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.43

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.46. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 4,471 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.19% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.