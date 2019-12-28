Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.70

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and traded as high as $3.73. Eltek shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 377 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELTK shares. TheStreet raised Eltek from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eltek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of -4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 24.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 3.30% of Eltek at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

