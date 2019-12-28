OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a growth of 324.5% from the November 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OIBR.C stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. OI S A/S has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

