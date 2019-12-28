1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Short Interest Update

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 276.2% from the November 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 1347 Property Insurance by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 1347 Property Insurance by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut 1347 Property Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

1347 Property Insurance stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. 1347 Property Insurance has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

