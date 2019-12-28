Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a growth of 1,381.7% from the November 28th total of 398,200 shares. Approximately 178.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 334,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NAKD opened at $1.78 on Friday. Naked Brand Group has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $93.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Petro Matad Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.68
Petro Matad Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.68
Providence Resources Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.22
Providence Resources Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.22
Pason Systems Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.21
Pason Systems Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.21
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $261.76
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $261.76
Weir Group Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,457.20
Weir Group Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,457.20
Rank Group Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $245.60
Rank Group Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $245.60


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report