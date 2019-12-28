Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) Short Interest Update

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a growth of 1,381.7% from the November 28th total of 398,200 shares. Approximately 178.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 334,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NAKD opened at $1.78 on Friday. Naked Brand Group has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $93.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

