Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.96

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and traded as high as $33.32. Quebecor shares last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 184,103 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QBR.B shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.93.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 648.74. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.22.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.