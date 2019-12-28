Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Short Interest Update

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CPHC stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. Canterbury Park has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Canterbury Park by 3,352.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 442,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.7% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 215,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPHC. ValuEngine raised shares of Canterbury Park from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Canterbury Park from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

