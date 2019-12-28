Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 284,300 shares, a growth of 10,834.6% from the November 28th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLPN stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

