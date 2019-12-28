SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.19. SunLink Health Systems shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 2,358 shares trading hands.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, which includes a 18 bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia, as well as offers information technology services.

