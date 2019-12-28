Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Short Interest Update

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a growth of 305.7% from the November 28th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameri during the second quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ameri by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameri by 819.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 152,619 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameri stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Ameri has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Ameri Company Profile

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

