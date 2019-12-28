Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Short Interest Update

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a growth of 305.7% from the November 28th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameri during the second quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ameri by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameri by 819.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 152,619 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameri stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Ameri has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

