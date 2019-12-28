Short Interest in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Rises By 337.0%

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, an increase of 337.0% from the November 28th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on EVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $157.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.40 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.46%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

