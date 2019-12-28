TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) Short Interest Up 400.0% in December

TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised TMSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ TMSR opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TMSR has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $9.47.

In other TMSR news, CEO Yimin Jin sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,267,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

About TMSR

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

