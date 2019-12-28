Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, an increase of 533.9% from the November 28th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Danaos stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

DAC opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $229.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Danaos has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.32. Danaos had a positive return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $111.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

