Facebook’s (FB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FB. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a reduce rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.82.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $208.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.01. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $208.93. The firm has a market cap of $592.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $13,410,704.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,202,146 shares of company stock worth $409,959,113. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 12.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,973,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,082,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,154 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Facebook by 40.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Facebook by 110.5% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,190,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.