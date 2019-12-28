Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $451.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth $380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 41.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 104.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.