Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $26.75 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pattern Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial cut Pattern Energy Group from an outperform rating to a tender rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Pattern Energy Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.31.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

PEGI stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. Pattern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.31). Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 116.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.