Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NG opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. Novagold Resources has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $8.76.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

