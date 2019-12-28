Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NG opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. Novagold Resources has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $8.76.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

