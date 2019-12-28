Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $39.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $325.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 46.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

