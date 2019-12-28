National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NATI. ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NATI opened at $42.49 on Friday. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 872.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $157,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 44.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

