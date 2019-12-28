Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CTAS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock opened at $269.01 on Friday. Cintas has a one year low of $164.50 and a one year high of $277.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $45,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,667,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,039,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,047,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.