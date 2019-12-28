Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AIMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.10.

AIMT stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $76,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

