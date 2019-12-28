FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.16. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $55.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $238,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $148,746.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,585 shares of company stock valued at $939,391. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in FLIR Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in FLIR Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.