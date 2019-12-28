Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Charter Communications to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $455.52.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $483.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $274.71 and a 52 week high of $487.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total transaction of $573,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,797 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 461,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,200,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.1% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.