Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHF. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.11.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

NASDAQ BHF opened at $39.49 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,593,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,451,000 after acquiring an additional 436,557 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3,835.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,980,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 518,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 115,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.