Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Merit Medical Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James downgraded Merit Medical Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of MMSI opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $14,576,650.00. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra bought 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $783,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,495,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 155,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 207,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 79,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.