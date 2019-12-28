J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Consumer Edge cut J & J Snack Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut J & J Snack Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.50.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $186.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.45. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $196.84. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.32.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $311.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

In related news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64,779 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,189,000 after purchasing an additional 59,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 195.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 64.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

