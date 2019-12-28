James H. Dahl Buys 2,000 Shares of Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Stock

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.07 per share, for a total transaction of $186,140.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:POPE opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.35. Pope Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.45.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter. Pope Resources had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 3.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POPE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pope Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Pope Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pope Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pope Resources stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Pope Resources worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pope Resources Company Profile

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

