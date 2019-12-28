The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post $67.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.96 million to $67.50 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $66.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $280.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.33 million to $280.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $293.16 million, with estimates ranging from $292.50 million to $293.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered The Hackett Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $475.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after buying an additional 466,793 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 309,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

