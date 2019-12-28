GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Societe Generale upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

