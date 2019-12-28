PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) and Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Financial Contrast

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) and Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get PASSUR Aerospace alerts:

0.5% of Applied Energetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.7% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Applied Energetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

PASSUR Aerospace has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Energetics has a beta of 4.85, meaning that its stock price is 385% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and Applied Energetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PASSUR Aerospace $14.81 million 0.64 -$5.48 million N/A N/A Applied Energetics N/A N/A -$3.01 million N/A N/A

Applied Energetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PASSUR Aerospace.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PASSUR Aerospace and Applied Energetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and Applied Energetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PASSUR Aerospace -24.74% -158.71% -23.63% Applied Energetics N/A N/A -386.67%

Summary

Applied Energetics beats PASSUR Aerospace on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies. The company offers various solutions for traffic flow management, diversion management, flight predictability, surface management, turn time management, connectivity and collaboration, and aviation fees and charges. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the development of ultra-short pulse lasers, laser guided energy, and direct discharge electrical products. The company also offers high voltage electronics, optical systems, and integrated guided energy products. It serves defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for PASSUR Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.