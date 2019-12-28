Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE? IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on POWI. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $98.98 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $102.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $283,736.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $181,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,433.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,930 shares of company stock worth $5,057,553. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 482.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

