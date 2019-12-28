Contrasting National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH) & LAIX (OTCMKTS:LAIX)

National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares National American University Holdngs and LAIX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University Holdngs $37.26 million 0.02 -$25.09 million N/A N/A LAIX $92.68 million 2.55 -$70.99 million N/A N/A

National American University Holdngs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LAIX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for National American University Holdngs and LAIX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National American University Holdngs 0 0 0 0 N/A LAIX 0 1 0 0 2.00

LAIX has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.85%. Given LAIX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LAIX is more favorable than National American University Holdngs.

Volatility and Risk

National American University Holdngs has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LAIX has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National American University Holdngs and LAIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University Holdngs N/A -10,349.22% -21.63% LAIX -51.95% -590.12% -49.98%

Summary

LAIX beats National American University Holdngs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

National American University Holdngs Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. It also provides courseware development, technical support, and online class hosting services to various colleges, technical schools, and training institutions in the United States and Canada. As of July 31, 2018, the company operated through 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. In addition, it engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

