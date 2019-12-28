Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $31.66 on Friday. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.48.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,401,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter worth about $2,035,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the third quarter worth about $3,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

