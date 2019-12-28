Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 690,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,821 over the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 312.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

