Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) to Sell

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

EYPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.54. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $160.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 250.32% and a negative net margin of 409.07%. Equities analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,731,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 298.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,613 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,435,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,682.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 191,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 128,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

