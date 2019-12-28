Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Hold

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of TBBK opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bancorp has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.76 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 20.66%. Analysts expect that Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $27,802.05. Also, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $252,686.25. In the last three months, insiders have bought 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $195,280 and have sold 104,340 shares valued at $1,858,113. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,510,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 131,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 90,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

