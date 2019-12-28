Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZAGG Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes protective clear coverings and accessories for consumer electronic and hand-held devices, worldwide. ZAGG’s flagship brand, the invisibleSHIELD, is a protective, high-tech patented film covering, designed for iPods, laptops, cell phones, digital cameras, PDAs, watch faces, GPS systems, gaming devices and other items. The patent-pending invisibleSHIELD application is the first scratch protection solution of its kind on the market, and has sold over one million units. Currently, ZAGG offers over 2,500 precision pre-cut designs with a lifetime replacement warranty through online channels, resellers, college bookstores, Mac stores and mall kiosks. The company continues to increase its product lines to offer additional electronic accessories to its tech-savvy customer base, as well as an expanded array of invisibleSHIELD products for other industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ ZAGG opened at $7.68 on Thursday. Zagg has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. Zagg had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zagg will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZAGG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Zagg by 540.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zagg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Zagg by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zagg by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Zagg by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

