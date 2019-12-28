Piper Jaffray Companies Downgrades Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) to Neutral

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

SBPH stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $60.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.73. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 99,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

