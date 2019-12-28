Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) Critical Analysis

BCE (NYSE:BCE) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BCE and Atento, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 1 4 5 0 2.40 Atento 0 1 2 0 2.67

BCE presently has a consensus target price of $56.68, suggesting a potential upside of 22.33%. Atento has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.84%. Given Atento’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atento is more favorable than BCE.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and Atento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 12.61% 18.75% 5.28% Atento -2.14% 4.13% 0.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BCE and Atento’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $18.11 billion 2.31 $2.26 billion $2.71 17.10 Atento $1.82 billion 0.12 $18.54 million $0.77 3.61

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Atento. Atento is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BCE has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atento has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BCE beats Atento on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services. It also provides various 4G LTE and LTE-A smartphones and tablets, mobile Internet hubs and sticks, and mobile Wi-Fi devices, as well as smartwatches, Bell connected cars, trackers, smart homes, lifestyle products, and virtual reality products. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television; and local telephone, long distance, and other communications services and products. It also provides home security, monitoring, and automation services; and satellite TV and connectivity services. In addition, this segment offers local exchange carrier and telecommunications services; sells wireline-related products; and buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers, and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services; and digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services, sports and other event production, and broadcasting services. It owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 33 specialty and Pay TV channels; 3 direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and 200 Websites and approximately 30 apps. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

Atento Company Profile

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Findel, Luxembourg.

