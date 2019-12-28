Head to Head Review: Apache (NYSE:APA) & Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Apache (NYSE:APA) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Apache pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Cimarex Energy pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apache pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cimarex Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Apache’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy 21.13% 13.02% 6.70% Apache -14.78% 1.08% 0.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Apache shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Apache shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cimarex Energy and Apache, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 0 9 9 0 2.50 Apache 2 12 2 0 2.00

Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus target price of $67.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.35%. Apache has a consensus target price of $27.54, indicating a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Cimarex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than Apache.

Volatility & Risk

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apache has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Apache’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $2.34 billion 2.26 $791.85 million $7.40 7.01 Apache $7.42 billion 1.32 $40.00 million $1.77 14.76

Cimarex Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apache. Cimarex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apache, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Apache on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned interests in 2,902 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. In addition, the company has an offshore exploration program in Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of 581 million barrels of crude oil, 234 million barrels of NGLs, and 2.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.