ValuEngine Upgrades German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) to “Sell”

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GABC. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

GABC stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. The company has a market cap of $951.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. German American Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 11.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 8.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the third quarter worth $1,507,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.