Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

SGH has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Smart Global has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smart Global will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Smart Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Global by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

