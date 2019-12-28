Guggenheim Lowers Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Neutral

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SPPI has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $399.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.63.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $56,818.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

