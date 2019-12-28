SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $737.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to report $737.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $747.20 million and the lowest is $726.97 million. SkyWest reported sales of $803.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in SkyWest by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKYW opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.