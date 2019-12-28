Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HBMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Howard Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

HBMD opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Howard Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Bancorp news, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $42,425.00. Insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

