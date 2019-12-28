ValuEngine Downgrades Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Hold

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ETTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.79. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 29.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

