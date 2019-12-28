ValuEngine Downgrades Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Hold

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ETTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th.
Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.79. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $9.25.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 29.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.
About Entasis Therapeutics
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.
