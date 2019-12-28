Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rite Aid outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock received a boost after delivering solid results in third-quarter fiscal 2020, with earnings and sales beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. Earnings benefited from higher adjusted EBITDA, courtesy of tight expense control and higher prescription count at retail pharmacies. Improved pharmacy network at EnvisionRxOptions also drove results. Notably, it delivered sixth straight quarter of prescription count growth. Further, the company has been investing in the expansion of EnvisionRxOptions, which is adding growth. However, weak front-end sales have been hurting the company’s top line. This coupled with projections of lower prescription reimbursement rates might hurt performance. Bleak EBITDA view for fiscal 2020 is also a concern.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RAD. ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of RAD opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.67. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rite Aid by 77.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

