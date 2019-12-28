Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) vs. Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Critical Analysis

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Autolus Therapeutics and Replimune Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Replimune Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.69%. Replimune Group has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.47%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Replimune Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $1.41 million 387.51 -$12.86 million ($1.42) -9.58 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$30.83 million ($1.33) -11.62

Autolus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 3.06, indicating that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.2% of Replimune Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -3,576.93% -39.54% -33.58% Replimune Group N/A -26.30% -23.26%

Summary

Replimune Group beats Autolus Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing AUTO4, a programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and AUTO6, a programmed T cell therapy for treating neuroblastoma. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a collaboration partnership with AbCellera Biologics Inc. on antibody discovery project. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

